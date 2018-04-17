Jayde Kendall's killer appeals murder conviction

LAWYERS for Queensland schoolgirl killer Brenden Bennetts have appealed his murder conviction, saying unlawfully obtained statements were used in his trial.

Bennetts was last year found guilty by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury of killing 16-year-old Jayde Kendall and dumping her body in a field on the outskirts of Gatton in August 2015.

Defence barrister Michael Copley QC today argued police acted illegally by questioning Bennetts as a "suspect" at the Gatton police station without giving him a warning they were doing so.

For more visit: https://www.thechronicle.com.au/news/lawyers-appeal-conviction-of-brenden-bennetts-for-/3389445/