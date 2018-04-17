Menu
Login
APPEAL: Brenden Bennetts' lawyers have appealed his murder conviction.
APPEAL: Brenden Bennetts' lawyers have appealed his murder conviction. Contributed
News

Jayde Kendall's killer appeals murder conviction

by Alexandria Utting
17th Apr 2018 3:04 PM

LAWYERS for Queensland schoolgirl killer Brenden Bennetts have appealed his murder conviction, saying unlawfully obtained statements were used in his trial.

Bennetts was last year found guilty by a Brisbane Supreme Court jury of killing 16-year-old Jayde Kendall and dumping her body in a field on the outskirts of Gatton in August 2015.

Defence barrister Michael Copley QC today argued police acted illegally by questioning Bennetts as a "suspect" at the Gatton police station without giving him a warning they were doing so.

For more visit: https://www.thechronicle.com.au/news/lawyers-appeal-conviction-of-brenden-bennetts-for-/3389445/

brenden bennetts domestic violence jayde kendall murder
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Help to plant the Toogoolawah koala corridor

    Help to plant the Toogoolawah koala corridor

    News ARROW is calling for volunteers to help plant the remaining 300 trees.

    Australian-first mandatory labour hire laws now in effect

    Australian-first mandatory labour hire laws now in effect

    News Labour hire providers will now be more regulated.

    Brad Jeffs is proud to serve his community

    Brad Jeffs is proud to serve his community

    News Dedicated station officer loves his work

    Esk jam sessions offer musical talent time in the spotlight

    Esk jam sessions offer musical talent time in the spotlight

    News Jammin' In Esk is hoping to foster musicians in the region.

    Local Partners