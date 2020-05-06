Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Crime

Man's jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

by Brayden Heslehurst, Kara Sonter
6th May 2020 7:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a scary roadside altercation in Brisbane's southeast last week which resulted in another man's jaw being broken.

Queensland Police were investigating after a dispute between two drivers in Burbank on April 29, where a 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

A man and his female passenger were in his Toyota Hilux utility, driving behind a grey Prado allegedly bearing false plates on Valley Way at Mount Cotton at 1.40pm.

The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police
The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police

Both vehicles drove a short distance before they pulled over to the side of the road at Burbank.

The driver of the Prado then allegedly exited his vehicle and walked over to the utility driver and punched him in the face with the impact breaking the man's jaw in two places.

The Prado driver allegedly came back to the utility and kicked the driver's door shut, causing a large dent in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old Russell Island man will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court tomorrow after being charged with grievous bodily harm, wilful damage and unlicensed driving.

Originally published as Jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

crime road rage violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

        premium_icon Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

        News Supplies of crucial agricultural chemicals have dwindled and prices soared during a massive demand surge

        JOBS: Seven positions available in your region this week

        premium_icon JOBS: Seven positions available in your region this week

        News With lockdowns loosening, many businesses are beginning to increase their workload...

        WEATHER: It’s nearly time to say goodbye to warm days

        premium_icon WEATHER: It’s nearly time to say goodbye to warm days

        Weather Enjoy the weekend’s warm weather. It’s expected to come to an end, with a cold snap...

        How much local councils are charging ratepayers

        premium_icon How much local councils are charging ratepayers

        News A State Government report has revealed which regions have the more affordable...