Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

NEW CEO: Jason Bradshaw started as the Somerset Regional Council CEO in January.

WHILE dollar signs and big decisions are everyday practice for Chief Executive Officers, Somerset Regional Council's Jason Bradshaw still finds time to prioritise the great outdoors.

On his drive to work he appreciates the picturesque Somerset landscape and the view is at the forefront of his mind when he hits the books.

Mr Bradshaw said building and shaping a sustainable region was a key focus in his role.

"Enhancing an environment and culture within the organisation that focuses on service excellence and doing the best we can with the resources we have available (is a factor he will ensure),” Mr Bradshaw said.

"Understanding and growing the local economy and in working with the region's strengths is an important part of creating a sustainable future.”

Since starting the role in January, Mr Bradshaw has spent the past four months understanding the region, the council and how Somerset is different.

"There are solid foundations laid by the former CEO and councillors, and there are opportunities to explore different ways of working to ensure services are maintained and where possible, enhanced,” he said.

Every chance he has Mr Bradshaw will ensure the council is doing the best it can to provide for the community.

"I would like to focus on challenging the mindset of the way we have always done things with an understanding of potential productivity gains,” Mr Bradshaw said.

Improved technology and alternate ways of working to deliver sustainability is just two factors Mr Bradshaw plans to utilise.

Mr Bradshaw was previously employed with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council as the executive manager for governments and performance before former CEO Robert Bain retired after 18 years.