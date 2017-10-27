Jason O'Connor heats up valley

ON FIRE: Murphys Creek Chilli Festival organiser and local business entrepreneur Jason O'Connor with his Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate.

ON FIRE: Murphys Creek Chilli Festival organiser and local business entrepreneur Jason O'Connor with his Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Chilli flavour designer and event director.

Age: 40.

What have you enjoyed most about your time as Organiser of the Murphys Creek Chilli Festival?

I have enjoyed creating another avenue for other passionate chilli companies... to heat up the locals of the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba has been so enjoyable.

Also getting to see the crowds converge on Murphys Creek, and trying new mild and wild foods is awesome.

Why did you decide to create the Murphys Creek Chilli Festival?

Would you believe in 2016 Queensland didn't have a chilli festival? That was reason enough for me.

Have you met anyone famous? and when?

I met Kylie Minogue three years ago at a private party in Melbourne. I accidentally spilled a drink on her and then she left.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Celebrating Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate's 10-year anniversary this year is definitely one of them.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Listen more, speak less.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Tolerance.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I think 25 years old. I still feel 25 and I have an insatiable appetite for knowledge and a wonder for the world around us.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Flavour designing, food and wine pairing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

That would have to be eating chocolate.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Every October - the Murphys Creek Chilli Festival. And Spring Bluff is a great place to visit all year round too.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would provide free award winning Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate to everyone.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

John Cleese, Henry Winkler, Bill Gates, Art Garfunkel, Ezra Pound and Robert Mapplethorpe - they are all Scorpios.