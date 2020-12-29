Menu
Family searches for answers after man’s body found in dam

Javier Encalada
28th Dec 2020 1:32 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
A POLICE report is being prepared for the Coroner after a man was found deceased in a dam south of Ballina.

Officers from Richmond Police District searched for the man after his car was found abandoned on a property on Coolgardie Road, at Coolgardie, on Wednesday, November 25, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Searchers found the man's body in the dam the following day.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the cause of death.

Inquiries have now determined the man is a 25-year-old Japanese National.

Local police have been liaising with officials from the Japanese Consulate.

The man was identified by his family as Taiki Kano, via a social media account created by the man's brother.

Mr Kano was living in Coffs Harbour, and he was seen in the Arrawarra area the day before his passing, according to his brother.

"If you can write this in local news, perhaps we can get information from locals that may have seen him," the grieving man said.

After a fortnight in quarantine, Mr Kano's relatives were able to arrive in Coffs Harbour and then travel to Ballina to talk to local police.

The man's family then returned to the Coffs area and scattered his ashes out at sea recently.

"My brother lived here with some good friends and enjoyed surfing and chilling at his favourite Coffs Harbour beach," he posted on social media.

arrawarra ballina coffs harbour editors picks nsw police taiki kano
