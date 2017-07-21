Janice Holstein planting seeds for Lockyer's future

PEOPLE PERSON: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein enjoys meeting people from all walks of life in her role.

Name: Janice Holstein

Occupation: Councillor

Age: 50 - it's the new 40.

Marital status: Married 30 years.

What have you enjoyed most about your time on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Meeting interesting people from all walks of life. Contributing to making the Lockyer Valley a better place to live.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

I was heavily involved in the local progress association and was encouraged to stand for council by leaders in the community who believed I would make a positive difference.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Victoria Cross winner Ben Robert-Smith several years ago at a Disaster Management event. He is an absolute gentleman and extremely humble.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Maybe yet to come! Withcott winning Queensland's Friendliest Town in 2016 was a pretty big deal, so being involved with that submission was very rewarding. I'm looking forward to see how our submission on Forest Hill goes this year.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Happiness is just a state of mind... you can be as happy as you want to be regardless of your circumstances.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

World hunger.

How old do you feel?

Depends on what day of the week it is!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Gardening or rather the results of it. I love fresh flowers and there is not much better than being able to pick them from your own garden.

Being out in the garden listening to birds and watching bees and butterflies collect pollen just makes you feel good.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

When I was little and on the mail run with my father an old bloke we gave a lift to one day left a packet of jelly beans in the car.

When my Mother called him to let him know he said that given it was my birthday I could have them. My Mother put them on my birthday cake that night - best birthday cake ever!

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Spring Bluff Railway Station as it is steeped in history and has beautiful gardens, just a picturesque place to be.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

The usual, pay out debt. Give money to my three children to buy a house each. Maybe the last two would then leave home (just kidding Justin and Emily). Then get a new kitchen and spend some money on my garden.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Mine are all no longer living. Muriel Roser as was so dedicated to our community and selfless, tireless fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease. Steve Jones for his incredible vision for our region. Oskar Schindler, Martin Luther King Jnr, Fred Hollows, Victor Chang.