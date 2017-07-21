21°
News

Janice Holstein planting seeds for Lockyer's future

21st Jul 2017 12:00 PM
PEOPLE PERSON: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein enjoys meeting people from all walks of life in her role.
PEOPLE PERSON: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor Janice Holstein enjoys meeting people from all walks of life in her role. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Name: Janice Holstein

Occupation: Councillor

Age: 50 - it's the new 40.

Marital status: Married 30 years.

What have you enjoyed most about your time on the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Meeting interesting people from all walks of life. Contributing to making the Lockyer Valley a better place to live.

Why did you decide to get involved with the council?

I was heavily involved in the local progress association and was encouraged to stand for council by leaders in the community who believed I would make a positive difference.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Victoria Cross winner Ben Robert-Smith several years ago at a Disaster Management event. He is an absolute gentleman and extremely humble.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Maybe yet to come! Withcott winning Queensland's Friendliest Town in 2016 was a pretty big deal, so being involved with that submission was very rewarding. I'm looking forward to see how our submission on Forest Hill goes this year.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Happiness is just a state of mind... you can be as happy as you want to be regardless of your circumstances.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

World hunger.

How old do you feel?

Depends on what day of the week it is!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Gardening or rather the results of it. I love fresh flowers and there is not much better than being able to pick them from your own garden.

Being out in the garden listening to birds and watching bees and butterflies collect pollen just makes you feel good.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

When I was little and on the mail run with my father an old bloke we gave a lift to one day left a packet of jelly beans in the car.

When my Mother called him to let him know he said that given it was my birthday I could have them. My Mother put them on my birthday cake that night - best birthday cake ever!

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Spring Bluff Railway Station as it is steeped in history and has beautiful gardens, just a picturesque place to be.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

The usual, pay out debt. Give money to my three children to buy a house each. Maybe the last two would then leave home (just kidding Justin and Emily). Then get a new kitchen and spend some money on my garden.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Mine are all no longer living. Muriel Roser as was so dedicated to our community and selfless, tireless fundraiser for Motor Neurone Disease. Steve Jones for his incredible vision for our region. Oskar Schindler, Martin Luther King Jnr, Fred Hollows, Victor Chang.

Gatton Star

Topics:  gatton janice holstein lockyer valley q&a

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Next generation of Gatton Show ready to step up

Next generation of Gatton Show ready to step up

The 2017 Miss Show Girl and Rural Ambassador will be announced at the grand parade on Saturday.

Lockyer pool shark off to international comp

OFF TO MALTA: Brett King will represent Australia at the 2017 Blackball Nations Cup later this year.

GATTON'S Brett King will compete in the Blackball cup in Malta.

Annie brings home gold from Oceania Championships

GOLD: Lockyer and District Athletic Club member Annie McGuire won two gold medals at the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championships.

Annie McGuire won gold in the long jump and 4x100m relay.

Learning from disaster in the Lockyer

RECOVERY: Dr Margaret Moreton conducted research in the Lockyer Valley in 2013 and 2014 in the wake of the devastating floods.

Dr Margaret Moreton conducted research in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners

Is government ignoring LNP-held seats?

LNP deputy leader questions why councils in some LNP-held electorates have received no money from state government program

Buzza starting to fulfil his huge potential in AFL

BIG FUTURE: Gatton product Wylie Buzza kicks one of his two goals on debut for the Geelong Cats during the round-15 match against the Greater Western Sydney Giants on July 1.

Gatton product Wylie Buzza has quickly made his mark on the league.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

ALWAYS the prankster, Channing Tatum decided he would go all out after wrapping his latest movie.

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Lead singer of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, dies age 41

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

Chester Bennington's body was found in LA at 9am local time.

Chester Bennington’s tragic Chris Cornell connection

Bennington sings at Chris Cornell’s funeral on May 26 in Los Angeles. Picture: AP

Bennington reportedly godfather of one of Cornell’s three children

Holy schnit: This steak's the size of a small child

WHAT A STEAK: Sarah Atkins was amazed to see the Pinnacle Pub crumbed steak was bigger than one of her four-month-old twin daughters, Jorja.

It's not every day you get served a steak as big as a baby

Tenanted Investment or Owner Occupy in Wilsonton Industrial Hotspot!

5 Struan Court, Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Centered in the Wilsonton Industrial Estate backed with great size and exposure, ... Contact Agent

Centered in the Wilsonton Industrial Estate backed with great size and exposure, is this large industrial shed which presents an exciting opportunity for an owner...

Large Industrial Development Site In Wilsonton

4/328 Taylor Street, Wilsonton 4350

Commercial * Approx. 2Ha of prime industrial land * Prominent position with approx. ... Offers From...

* Approx. 2Ha of prime industrial land * Prominent position with approx. 111 meters frontage to Taylor Street (Toowoomba's Machinery Mile) * Great development...

Development Site Potential - Don&#39;t Miss this Opportunity!

47 Stephen Street, South Toowoomba 4350

Commercial Being offered to the market is this prime development opportunity located in ... Expressions Of...

Being offered to the market is this prime development opportunity located in close proximity to Toowoomba Base Hospital and the expanding CBD. This property offers...

A Family Home in a Great Location - Motivated Seller!

36 Elizabeth Street, South Toowoomba 4350

House 4 2 4 Interest from...

A large family home hidden away in this private South Toowoomba pocket, this high set timber family home with 4 bay carport accommodation provides a prime...

Excellent Condition / Spacious / Top Location / 3 2 2 / 723sqm

10 Cossart Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 2 2 $425,000

Exceptional quality, privately built brick home, meticulously maintained and spacious through-out, featuring open plan kitchen, dining and living, large rumpus...

A safe and secure environment!

'The Mews on Mary Street' 2/83 Mary Street, East Toowoomba...

Unit 3 2 1 Sold for...

Occupying the coveted north east corner of this highly regarded gated complex, this one owner unit offers a secure, low maintenance lifestyle of unquestionable...

Owner Is Ready To Deal And Says Sell Now!

Lot 57 Jessie Lane, Murphys Creek 4352

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Now is your golden opportunity to live your dream of owning a picturesque 5 acre allotment! You can build your dream home and create a wonderful lifestyle to bring...

Quiet Position and Close to USQ

3 Grace Court, Darling Heights 4350

House 3 1 1 Interest Over...

This 3 bedroom brick home is located in a friendly quiet cul-de-sac very handy to USQ. An open plan living with air-conditioning, dining and updated kitchen makes...

Townhouse With A+ Renovation

2/15 Edith Street, Newtown 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000

Set in a quiet & leafy street, Jacqui Walker Sells presents this perfectly renovated two storey townhouse. Every last detail of this renovation has been...

Stunning &amp; Stylish Westbrook Entertainer!

8 Wild Street, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

Vast, impressive and admired, this stunning Paragon Home offers a lush open floorplan and generous living areas. At first glance, the space seems to go on forever.

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Open for inspection homes 20 - 26 July

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!