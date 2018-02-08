Janelle Anderson is nurturing the next generation

Name: Mrs Janelle Anderson.

Occupation: Faith Lutheran College Plainland principal.

Age: 56.

Marital status: Married.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Faith Lutheran College?

Seeing young people grow and mature into the amazing people God had planned them to be.

Not to mention working with a team of truly amazing and dedicated people.

Why did you decide to get involved with Faith Lutheran College?

I felt called to serve at Faith and pray that I, along with all our team, have made a difference to the lives of the many students that have journeyed through the college during my time as principal.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Not particularly. I think meeting all my students is just as special as meeting someone famous.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Having two amazing children.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

God does not give you more than you can handle.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would want everyone to care for our world and each other with respect, thoughtfulness and kindness.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I probably think about 40 in my approach to life, still energetic and planning lots, but when I look at my body, I am maybe getting closer to my true age!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Gardening. I find it very rewarding seeing something grow that one has nurtured.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Playing backyard cricket at the farm with our many cousins.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

The drive through the hills between Minden and Rosewood.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Make a difference to lots of people's lives who need some TLC.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Martin Luther (for his preparedness to stand up to the Roman Church) and my parents for their integrity, generosity and ability to value everyone.