James Corden enrages One Direction fans

Hell hath no fury like a One Direction fan scorned.

James Corden is in hot water with 1D fans after a The Late Late Show executive teased previously unseen footage of the band on Twitter.

The incident began on Wednesday after the show's executive producer Ben Winston posted a never-before-seen clip from the group's 2015 Carpool Karaoke segment, which is the most viewed episode to date, reports Newsweek.

James Corden with One Direction.

The 11-second snippet depicted Corden taking the band to a McDonald's drive-through - a clip Winston seemingly agreed to air in its entirety on Wednesday night's Late Late Show.

Replying to a 2017 tweet by a One Direction fan that read, "Now can you confirm you'll release the 1D McDonald's footage," Winston wrote, "OK. Tonight."

His tease came amid fan calls to commemorate the rumour-fuelling 10-year anniversary of the Brit-pop group, made up of Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

However, Winston subsequently deleted the tweet (it can still be viewed here) sparking a massive backlash from the 1D diehards, who felt as if they'd been punked.

"James Corden is once again proof, all men do is lie," tweeted one disillusioned fan of his abrupt direction change.

Another wrote in all caps: "Ben Winston and James Corden you better release the McDonald's footage before my therapist hears about you."

One fanatic even threatened Corden's career over the apparent betrayal.

"If James Corden doesn't give us any content we will be cancelling the Late Late Show," they wrote.

Corden has since alluded to his failure to reunite the band in a tweet teasing Wednesday's monologue.

Guys, we all love the One Direction boys--but James isn't gonna commit a multitude of international crimes to get them back together, alright? pic.twitter.com/9Pj0DuXwCg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 10, 2020

This isn't the first brush with controversy for Carpool Karaoke. In January, a viral tweet alleged that the talk show host doesn't actually drive the car during the show's popular musical segment, which features Corden and famous musical guests singing along to their songs in a car.

Corden responded to the claims on his show: "I've recently been a victim of a scandal in the media," the host said, sounding genuinely distressed.

"I want to get ahead of everything and assure you that these accusations are not true," Corden continued. "I am talking about the people saying that I don't drive the car during Carpool Karaoke. Now I really hate that I'm about to say this, but fake news."

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as James Corden enrages One Direction fans