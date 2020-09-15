Jaimi Kenny’s heartbreaking secret health battle

Jaimi Kenny - the daughter of swimming champ Lisa Curry and ironman great Grant Kenny - secretly battled an eating disorder in the years and months before her tragic death.

The 33-year-old passed away peacefully in Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Monday after what dad Grant described was a 'long term illness'.

She was surrounded by her family and tributes have since flooded in for a daughter who was 'so loved, so beautiful and so kind to everyone'.

The Courier-Mail understands Jaimi was quietly battling an eating disorder before her shock passing.

She was cared for and supported by Sunshine Coast private clinic End ED.

Eating Disorder Recovery Coach Millie Thomas today shared her own tribute for Jaimi, who she called her "best friend" and "soul sister".

"Fly high my darling," the tribute wrote.

"You are my best friend + my soul sister + you always will be.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces right now - I can't fathom life without you.

"My days will never ever be the same without your love, your light + your laughter.

"You mean the world to me darling heart + I will love you forever and always. Heaven is so very lucky to have you.

"Rest peacefully my darling + keep shining your beautiful light."

When contacted by The Courier-Mail the clinic made no comment to respect the family's privacy.

Lisa Curry, a former Olympic champion, today broke her silence over her firstborn's passing, taking to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute.

Curry shared the family statement, which was released last night, and added that her daughter Jaimi was "so loved, so beautiful, so kind to everyone", she wrote the tragedy was "so painful" that she could barely breathe.



"Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing," she wrote.

"I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears.

"I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad."