Jail for ‘dangerous violent’ thug who disregarded DVO

BEHIND BARS: Tyson John Edwin Hanks has been jailed after breaching a domestic violence order nine times since 2016.

A WOMAN had to text her mother to call the police after her ex-partner grabbed a large kitchen knife and refused to leave her home, a court has been told.

Tyson John Edwin Hanks, 27, had breached his domestic violence order eight times before he went to his ex-partner's Deception Bay house, where she lived with their three young children, on June 26 last year.

Hanks faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to contravening the domestic violence order and going armed as to cause fear.

Judge William Everson said before the terrifying ordeal last June, Hanks had breached the domestic violence order eight times since 2016.

"She arrived at 4.30pm to find you waiting outside," Judge Everson said.

"Because she did not want to make a scene, she allowed you to enter the home. Over the course of the evening she requested that you leave her home, but you refused.

"You then armed yourself with a kitchen knife."

The court was told Hanks then walked out the front door holding the knife, where police were waiting with their weapons drawn.

After three minutes, the officers convinced him to drop the knife.

Defence barrister Colin Reid submitted that his client, who plans to move to Murgon and work for his brother, did not make any overt threats to the woman and did not go armed to the house.

Mr Reid asked that Hanks receive a head sentence of no more than 12 months' jail.

But Judge Everson said Hanks' escalating behaviour and "complete disregard" for domestic violence orders called for a "stern deterrent sentence".

Judge Everson sentenced him to two and a half years' jail - six months more than what the Crown had asked for.

"You're clearly a violent and dangerous person," Judge Everson said.

"The courts need to make it clear to the community that this sort of conduct will not be tolerated."

After the judge left, Hanks said "this is bulls--t" before being quietened by his lawyer and led from the dock.

Having already served four months behind bars, Hanks will be released from jail on August 27, 2020. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.