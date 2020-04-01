Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

by Georgia Clark
1st Apr 2020 5:36 AM

 

Exporting face masks or hand sanitiser will be punished with up to five years in jail, as will price-gouging of these and other "essential goods".

The moves come as a Chinese-backed company that recently sent 10,000 masks, 30,000 protective gowns and 68,000 disposable gloves from Sydney to Shanghai claims it is now amassing supplies that it will donate to Australian doctors and nurses.

To ensure there is no repeat of the Chinese takeaway, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has moved to ban exports of gloves, gowns, goggles, visors or alcohol wipes, as well as masks or hand sanitiser.

Customs can now seize the goods which will be added to the national medical stockpile if they are not defective.

In a second regulation change, Health Minister Greg Hunt has attacked price gouging of the same critical items - defined as trying to charge more than 20 per cent over what was originally paid for the goods.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Jail for Chinese 'profiteers' sending COVID-19 supplies home

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid019 crime editors picks jail profiteers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer, Somerset cops address massive health breach fine

        premium_icon Lockyer, Somerset cops address massive health breach fine

        News You can be fined up to $1334 for breaching Chief Health Officer’s directions.

        NEW CASE: West Moreton records another confirmed virus case

        premium_icon NEW CASE: West Moreton records another confirmed virus case

        News Another case was confirmed in the region this afternoon.

        Coronavirus Gatton update: All you need to know

        Coronavirus Gatton update: All you need to know

        Health New hotspot emerges as number of cases climbs to almost 750

        CANCELLED: Gatton Show pulls pin on event

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Gatton Show pulls pin on event

        News Despite the event not scheduled until July, the committee has made a decision about...