Jackson finds his family at Lowood High

Lowood State High School's fifth school captain may have an extra pair of legs and wear thick black fur instead of a uniform, but that doesn't mean he's any less important.

Jackson, the school's assistance dog, has been a part of the Lowood High staff for two years now, and has become a foundation for the school's students.

Deputy Principal, Ms Sherree Soanes , said that while Jackson works three days a week, the students want him there everyday.

"We have students who say the only reason they come to school is because Jackson is here. A pat in the morning keeps them going all day.”

Before coming to the school Jackson was tragically abandoned and was saved by Queensland Animal Rescue.

When Lowood High approached the Education Department about getting an assistance dog, Queensland Animal Rescue recommended Jackson.

After a suitability assessment by a police dog-squad officer and several months of training, Jackson began his new job.

Day to day, Jackson assist classes and individual students to stay calm and focused, and helps relieve stress for both students and staff.

One of Jackson's fellow school captains, Sophie, said that Jackson's presence made the school much more enjoyable.

"Personally for me, he relieves my stress, I just feel like 'oh there's a dog here, I can give him cuddles', and I'm pretty sure that's the same for everyone else.”