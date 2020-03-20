Menu
Lucky tavern hits tenth jackpot in a year

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
20th Mar 2020 12:12 PM
BRISBANE Valley Tavern in Fernvale may be one of the luckiest taverns in Ipswich, after recently celebrating its 10th jackpot winner within the past year.

The tavern, which opened 11 years ago, was taken over by Nikki Amante at the beginning of last year.

"I bought the restaurant last year after, and I'm from Sydney so I moved up here to Fernvale fell in love and bought the tavern," she said.

"We're always very excited when someone wins here, especially when it's a local - but we're happy when anyone wins."

While coronavirus has been an impediment for most small businesses, Ms Amante has continued to serve up hot pub food and beer for her community.

"We have live entertainment every Friday night, we have a great Sunday session which will be starting on May 3," she said.

"All our food is of amazing quality, we're still open, and we also have a home delivery service for our customers in Fernvale and surrounding areas.

"We're offering a flat rate of $2.50 for orders in Fernvale and $5 for outside Fernvale."

brisbane valley tavern pokies
Ipswich Queensland Times

