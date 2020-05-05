Jackie’s baking passion becomes business obsession

BEST OF THE BEST: Jackie Hillier, owner of Jackie's Cake Obsession claimed the title of the Gatton Star’s best home baker. Picture: Contributed

BEST OF THE BEST: Jackie Hillier, owner of Jackie's Cake Obsession claimed the title of the Gatton Star’s best home baker. Picture: Contributed

JACKIE HILLIER has always loved to bake.

It’s a passion that goes back as far as she remembers, and baking cakes and sweets for her family and friends has been a long-term pastime.

But four years ago, she made the decision to start her own side-business, Jackie’s Cake Obsession – and the response has been enormous.

“I’ve always made my kids birthday cakes, just to home Baker type thing … someone said you know you should sort of start charging people for this and I was like I couldn’t do that this is just you know, just a bit of a hobby,” Ms Hillier said.

“I did decide to snag a little a little hobby business out of it … I just started out as just making cakes to my kids and now I’ve turned it into a passion of making everybody’s kids smile with their cakes. That’s what makes me the happiest.”

Cakes by Jackie Hillier of Jackie's Cake Obsession.

It seems making people smile with cakes has earned her a lot of good will – with the Rosewood mother claiming the title of the Gatton Star’s best home baker in a recent poll – claiming 30 per cent of the votes.

“It was fantastic – just to know that my friends and family and my customers have that support for me was very overwhelming,” she said.

Since the poll, the hobby baker has seen an increase in interest from customers, a welcome boost during the pandemic.

Cakes by Jackie Hillier of Jackie's Cake Obsession.

“With coronavirus, I did have a lot of my cakes that had to be cancelled due to the virus,” she said.

“But just after that poll went up, I picked up four cake orders on the Thursday after work.”

But despite the incredible support, Ms Hillier says she doesn’t want to business to become a production line – preferring the personal touch.

“I like to make every cake as individual and personal as I can,” she said.

She said she’d always been a creative person and enjoyed taking her customers ideas and adding a little wow factor to all her cakes.

Having successfully turned her passion into a successful business, she had this advice for other considering taking a similar step – “just do it”.

“If you’ve got a passion, you’ll always find time for your passion … people really are these days buying local homemade products,” she said.