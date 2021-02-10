Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Jackie Trad preselection rumours news to Albo

by MICHAEL WRAY
10th Feb 2021 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Anthony Albanese says he has had no involvement with a rumoured plan to preselect controversial former deputy premier Jackie Trad for a tilt at a federal seat.

Speaking in Brisbane today, the Opposition Leader distanced himself from a possible union-led push to springboard Ms Trad into a federal seat.

"I've had no discussions with Jackie, or anyone else about that process," he said.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is not in discussion with Jackie Trad about a political return. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is not in discussion with Jackie Trad about a political return. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

He said expressions of interest for preselection for the next federal election, which could be held as early as August, had opened and he was confident Labor would end up with an "outstanding team".

"We've already got the quality and two of them (Treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers and Environment spokeswoman Terri Butler) are standing behind me," he said.

"What we need in Queensland is the quantity joining our caucus."

Jackie Trad snapped during her failed attempt to cling onto her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 Queensland election. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
Jackie Trad snapped during her failed attempt to cling onto her South Brisbane seat at the 2020 Queensland election. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

Ms Trad's high profile could generate buzz for Labor's campaign in Queensland but would also risk polarising voters in critical regional seats Mr Albanese is targeting.

Labor only holds six of the state's 30 seats and has pinpointed eight seats for the next election: Leichhardt, Herbert, Flynn, Capricornia, Longman, Forde, Petrie and Brisbane.

 

Originally published as Jackie Trad preselection rumours news to Albo

anthony albanese editors picks jackie trad politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays. But you can take measures for peace of mind.

        P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

        Premium Content P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

        Crime A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with...

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?