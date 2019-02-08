Jackie O mortified after MAFS blunder

Jackie O’s comment about a MAFS contestant accidentally went to air.

JACKIE O was humiliated after a negative comment she made about a Married At First Sight contestant was accidentally broadcast on radio.

Bronson from MAFS called into Kyle and Jackie O's KIIS FM breakfast show yesterday and was less than impressed when the hosts asked him about his genitalia.

"Circumcised or uncircumcised?" Kyle asked him on air.

"When I was a stripper you could have found out but I've retired now," Bronson replied.

Bronson was matched with Ines on MAFS.

"He's got to be uncircumcised," Jackie O said.

Bronson tried to laugh off the guessing game and told the radio hosts, "I'm happy to keep that to myself."

But Kyle kept going.

"You've got the skin balaclava over it, it's like it's robbing a bank that thing every time it goes to the toilet," Kyle joked.

Bronson didn't reply, and after a few seconds of awkward silence, Jackie O said, "He doesn't find us funny at all."

"Who cares!" Kyle said as he ended the interview and fired off a commercial break. But the radio star accidentally left Jackie O's microphone on during the ads and she was heard on air giving her opinion on Bronson.

"What a dud!" Jackie O could be heard saying.

This morning the KIIS FM hosts revealed what happened in the studio after Jackie O realised her negative comment had been broadcast.

"Kyle, f**k!" Jackie O yelled at her co-host. "Of all the times to leave my microphone on! Oh my god, you f**k! Oh my god!"

"I'm so sorry," Kyle laughed.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O in their KIIS FM studio.

It was a bad week for Jackie O who was also left red-faced during an interview with Elizabeth from Married At First Sight.

During an off-air chat with Kyle, Jackie O was talking about Elizabeth and described her as the one with "long blonde hair, whack eyeliner, big lips".

Everything in the KIIS FM studio is recorded, so when Elizabeth eventually joined the duo in the studio, Kyle played the reality contestant the audio of Jackie O's comments.

Trying to backtrack, Jackie O said to her, "I do actually think that you are much prettier without all the heavy makeup."

"Thank you," Elizabeth said. "Jackie I think your make-up is beautiful … You're stunning."

"Now I feel bad," Jackie O said.