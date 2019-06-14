J. Law in tears after failed hens’ party

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she burst into tears when none of her friends could attend her bachelorette party.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, who got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney in February, didn't think she wanted to have a bachelorette party but then had a last-minute change of heart.

"Yesterday was my only bridezilla moment where I cried," she told the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Picture: Backgrid

"I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party and then last minute I decided I did and nobody was available because it was so last minute, and then I started crying.

"I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying, I didn't even know I wanted a bachelorette party'.

"I guess I just felt pathetic," she said.

Lawrence, who has several famous friends including Amy Schumer, Adele and Emma Stone, said her pals told her the party was too last minute for them to be able to attend.

"I had one friend that could make it and he (her fiance) said, 'Why don't you just go to the Hamptons with her?'" Lawrence said on the podcast.

"I was like, 'That would be pathetic. In a veil, sitting on a beach with one person? That would be pathetic'."

Lawrence described Maroney as her best friend. Picture: Backgrid

The Oscar winner said she'd "been in a good place" with the wedding planning and hadn't been neurotic about it at all.

"I'm too lazy to be neurotic," she said. "I saw a dress I like and said, 'That's the dress'. I saw a venue and was like cool, we've got the venue."

In the podcast she raved about her future husband, describing him as "the greatest human being I've ever met".

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him, we wanted to marry each other," she said. "He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever … He's just the one, I know that sounds really stupid."