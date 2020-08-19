Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Izzy Sharman-Firth is a contestant in The Bachelor Season 8.
Izzy Sharman-Firth is a contestant in The Bachelor Season 8.
News

Izzy ’overwhelmed by kindness’ at Bachelor mansion

Javier Encalada
19th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BACHELOR star and former Lismore resident Izzy Sharman-Firth said she has been "overwhelmed by kindness" during her television experience.

The HR consultant said she felt overwhelmed in general by her Bachelor adventure.

"It has been really positive and I can't wait to watch it play out," she said.

Ms Sharman Firth was born in Grafton and moved to Lismore when she was 12.

"I moved to Lismore when I was 12 for high school, before moving to Brisbane when I was 22. My mum is still in Lismore and my dad's family are based around Wooli."

She said she was overdue for a visit to her mum, but it may not be in Lismore.

"I am definitely overdue for visiting mum but I've been using the Covid excuse for a while," she said.

 

The Bachelor season eight Queensland contenders: Rosemary, Roxi, Zoe-Clare, Charley, Izzy & Gemma.
The Bachelor season eight Queensland contenders: Rosemary, Roxi, Zoe-Clare, Charley, Izzy & Gemma.

 

"When I'm home, I usually try to get out for a hike - somewhere like Minyon Falls. "Otherwise I often stay in Byron and convince mum to come to me."

The reality TV contestant said she went into the program looking for an adventure.

"At the time that I applied, I had realised that I was in a place in my life where I wanted someone to share my adventures with," she said.

"I figured it would be a crazy, fun experience if nothing else, so what was the worst that could happen?"

Channel 10's The Bachelor is on Wednesday, 7.30pm.

channel 10 izzy sharman-firth northern rivers entertainment reality tv television the bachelor australia whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four highway black spots listed as ‘fix now’ locations

        Premium Content Four highway black spots listed as ‘fix now’ locations

        News Four major intersections between Hatton Vale and Withcott have been identified as ‘must fix now’ locations.

        Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Premium Content Calls for innovative projects to align with Inland Rail

        Rural THE second round of expression of interests for the $44 million Inland Rail...

        Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Premium Content Which regional branches will be impacted by hour cuts

        Business The bank made the decision to cut the hours of some of its branches to three hours...

        How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Premium Content How Gatton’s ‘old head’ inspired young team’s maiden victory

        Rugby League It’s taken three weeks, but the young Hawks have their first win under their belt...