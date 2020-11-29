Please help: IVF hope after teacher's skate park death

PLEASE HELP: A GoFundMe page says Chris Pinto’s fiancee Jess hopes IVF would allow her to have a piece of “her soulmate” forever. Picture: GoFundMe

A fund has been set up to help the devastated fiancee of the man who died following a fall at a Coast skate park conceive his child.

The GoFundMe account for Chris Pinto's partner Jess has already reached more than $11,500 in just three days.

"Jess has decided to use the money towards IVF in the future to be able to have a piece of Chris in her life forever," the fund description says.

"Being parents was their dream and with your help this can still be a reality for Jess."

Mr Pinto's life was cut short when he died at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday night.

He suffered critical head injuries during a fall at a Mudjimba skate park only two days earlier.

He was 32.

The teacher and his partner had moved to Marcoola from Sydney less than a year ago.

Flowers and cards have been left in honour of Chris Pinto at the Mudjimba skate park where he tragically fell and injured his head.

Aijana Cook told the Daily Mr Pinto's fiancee was "his soulmate".

"The ying to his yang," she said.

"His love of PE made him a super hit with the kids at school but his general demeanour was infectious to those around him.

"His warmth, humbleness and general zest for life will never be forgotten. Words don't do him justice and can't describe the enormous hole he leaves in the lives of family, friends, colleagues and students."

The fund, which aims to reach $30,000, already has had on Saturday night 146 donations.

Donors expressed their heartfelt condolences on the site with one calling Mr Pinto "his favourite teacher" and another saying he was "the most amazing guy".

Floral tributes and cards with heartfelt messages adorned the Mudjimba skate park on Friday.

Chris Pinto, 32, who was killed after a fall at a Mudjimba skate park has been remembered as a beautiful soul who was "just too good for this world". Picture: Facebook

Mr Pinto's sister Marissa has described her brother as a beautiful soul who was "just too good for this world".

"The idea that my beautiful brother won't be here anymore is just inconceivable," she said.

"For someone as good as him, always kind, always there for me, ever patient, ever modest and loving, and always honourable and motivated by his heart to have passed away so suddenly and so tragically feels like the cruellest joke."

Anyone who would like to help can visit the fund here.