‘I’ve woken up a millionaire’: Queensland mum wins lotto

PERSEVERING with a mix of birthdays and "completely random numbers" has paid off for an Innisfail mum who is now $1 million richer after winning first division in Wednesday Gold Lotto.

The Far Northerner held one of four division-one winning entries nationally.

She was informed about the win this morning by a Golden Casket official after settling in for a day at work.

"You're joking! You must be joking," she replied when told.

"I've won the lotto? I've won one million dollars?"

"Oh my god. I've woken up a millionaire.

"I really cannot believe it. I'm at work."

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto player who always chooses her numbers.

"Some are birthday numbers and some are just completely random numbers but I have been playing them for a long, long time," she said.

"I've always dreamt of this day but you never think it will actually happen.

"I don't know what I will do with the prize. I really don't know.

"I've just been discussing with my husband about getting a new car. And we will definitely pay off the mortgage and be mortgage free.

The woman, purchased her winning 12-game marked entry at Larsen's News & Casket Agency on Rankin St in Innisfail.

Larsen's News & Casket Agency manager Barbara Kremastos said it was the best feeling to know she had contributed to making someone's dreams come true.

"We're all so excited for the winner and this is such a wonderful boost for the region," she said.

"It's been a few years since we last sold a division one winning entry so we're thrilled.

"We wish our winner all the best."

The Far North has proven to be a lotto hot spot over the past few years.

Among the division-one successes was a Cairns mum who won an eye-watering $40 million in 2017.