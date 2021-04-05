Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
faceless man in hoodie standing isolated on black
faceless man in hoodie standing isolated on black
Crime

‘I’ve got a gun’: woman’s car theft ordeal

Leighton Smith
by and Leighton Smith
5th Apr 2021 2:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PREVIOUSLY referred to as a "stereotypical menace" by a Townsville Magistrate, Tyrell Elwood James Watson was back in front of Townsville District Court on an attempted car theft charge.

High on ice, while on parole, Watson was "not thinking clearly" when he approached a house at 5am on November 18, 2019, according to Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees.

After hearing a noise, the woman opened her front door, spotted Watson with something in his hand.

When she tried to close the door, he said "don't call the cops, I've got a gun".

Fearing for her four children, she threw her spare set of car keys and barricaded the door.

When Watson tried to open the vehicle, he discovered the battery for the keys was flat and was forced to flee the scene, before being arrested later by police.

He pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and another of stealing.

Mr Rees said Watson had served 133 days in pre-sentence custody and this latest offending was in range for another prison sentence.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his 20-year-old client was using up to 1g of methamphetamine per day at the time of his offending, and had been using the drug since he was 17.

Watson had never held a job, and had embarked on a personal training course while in custody, saying he intended to find a job while living in Kelso with his sister.

Judge John Coker said it was clear that the victim of the attempted car theft was in fear, as a result of the threat to shoot her.

"It must have been a very troubling experience for her. Obviously then the need for punishment looms as a significant factor here," Judge Coker said.

Taking into account Watson's remorse, early plea and his offending being at the lower end of the spectrum, he sentenced him to 133 days imprisonment, released immediately given time served.

 

leighton.smith@news.com.au

Originally published as 'I've got a gun': woman's car theft ordeal

armed robbery car theft crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy intersection

        Premium Content Three-vehicle pile up leaves passengers injured on busy...

        News Paramedics and emergency services are on the scene of an accident just east of Toowoomba, where it was first believed seven people were involved.

        Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        Premium Content Private schools pocket millions in JobKeeper handouts

        News Private schools pocket JobKeeper handouts worth millions

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Heavy rain and big surf forecast across areas in Queensland and NSW

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations