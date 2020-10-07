‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

Gatton grazier Bill Hallas jumping for joy earlier this year when it rained in Gatton. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel.

EVERY Wednesday, you’ll find Bill Hallas at the Silverdale sale yards.

Bill, the former auctioneer at the Gatton Saleyards, has always been around cattle.

He normally runs about 150 cattle at his farm on the outskirts of Gatton, and says he was born into the cattle industry.

“I wasn’t much of an academic, and I’m very useless at being a handyman or anything like that,” he said.

“It’s what I’ve done forever – I couldn’t grow vegetables or anything like that.

“When I got my auctioneers license 40-odd years ago, I treasurer it very much, even though I don’t use it very much these days.

Gatton grazier Bill Hallas at his feedlot, which has helped him both mentally and financially get through the worst drought he has ever seen. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“Even though toy have the ups and downs with good times and bad times, I’ve managed to sort myself.”

One of the challenges Bill enjoys the most is buying a what he calls a “plain and ordinary animal”, feed it up, do the right things and make it a nice animal.

He’s then able to re-sell it for a profit.

“I give myself a pat on the chest and say ‘old fella, we didn’t do too bad there’,” he said.

Bill, at age 71, goes to the Silverdale saleyards every Wednesday.

“Part of this job that I’ve always done, I come here (Silverdale) nearly every week, and people say why do you go if you’re not buying,” he said.

“I’ve known these people for years, and a bit of a social outing as well.

“I need to know every week how the job is going, if its going to slip 10c to 20c.”