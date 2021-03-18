IT’S TOO FAR: Expectant mums don’t want ‘satellite’ services

Lockyer Valley mum Janelle (with her newborn son) would prefer to give birth close to home, rather than travelling to Ipswich or Toowoomba. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

If the Lockyer Valley had a hospital that offered birthing facilities, Janelle would have had both her children close to home.

Instead, last month she was screaming and in fear she would give birth to her second son somewhere on the Range as her husband drove to a Toowoomba hospital.

Janelle, from Plainland, has joined the growing number of Lockyer Valley mums who have desperately called for a local hospital with birthing options.

"It's the baby's choice of what it does and how quickly it wants to come out - the control is taken away from the parent in this situation," she said.

"No mother should have to birth on the side of the road. If something happens, we, and our partners, aren't trained or experience to help in that situation.

"No man really wants to even look down the business end, let alone birth their own child on the side of the road.

"I couldn't imagine my husband being comfortable having my life and the baby's life in his hand while being on the side of the road."

Janelle's first son was born at Ipswich Hospital, but after what she describes as a "shocking" experience, Janelle vowed to never return.

That left her with the option of driving to Toowoomba when it came time for her second child to enter the world.

Janelle said although the experience was "absolutely wonderful", she would prefer to have her future children closer to home.

Lockyer Valley mum Janelle (with her newborn son) would prefer to give birth close to home, rather than travelling to Ipswich or Toowoomba. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Not only would the travel time be drastically reduced, but older siblings would be able to stay with family and friends, especially in situations where newborns are kept for extended stays in hospital.

"When you give birth to a little human being, you need to have as much support as you can," Janelle said.

Janelle, along with other mums in the region, is calling for hospital facilities in the Lockyer to provide birthing facilities.

But West Moreton Health officials are saying nearby hospitals, such as Ipswich, offer all the resources expecting mums need.

According to West Moreton Health, care begins before birth at satellite antenatal clinics held throughout West Moreton, including the Lockyer Valley

Executive director for Nursing and Midwifery Karyn Ehern said Ipswich Hospital offered around-the-clock, patient-centred midwifery and obstetric care available to women from throughout the region.

She said during the past two years, several initiatives and role creations have made birthing at Ipswich Hospital even safer - including an emergency department midwife who supports mums on arrival.

Other changes include multicultural liaison midwives, dedicated expert midwives to improve neonatal care and dedicated bereavement care for parents experiencing the loss of their baby.

West Moreton Health however didn't answer questions from the Gatton Star including why women can't use the Gatton and Laidley hospitals for birthing, and what was required to let local births happen.

The Gatton Star also asked if there were any short or long-term plans to offer birthing facilities in the Lockyer Valley.

Instead, West Moreton health said close-to-home post-natal services were available to mums in the Lockyer Valley.

Services include follow-up contact from a midwife (either a home visit, telehealth consultation or phone call), child health clinics, breastfeeding support, and parent wellbeing services.