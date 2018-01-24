Menu
Login
News

It's tipped to be a hot one Friday

SUMMER DAYS: If you're planning any outdoor activities over the Australia Day long weekend be sure to slip, slop, slap as the UV index is expected to reach the Extreme rating. PHOTO: Selina Boyle.
SUMMER DAYS: If you're planning any outdoor activities over the Australia Day long weekend be sure to slip, slop, slap as the UV index is expected to reach the Extreme rating. PHOTO: Selina Boyle.

TEMPERATURES have hovered a few degrees above average in the Lockyer Valley over the past couple of days and the trend is set to continue.

Meteorologist at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Chris Joseph said it would be mostly fine but with an increasing chance of showers and storms from Thursday.

"A trough system is approaching south east Queensland from the west so it's becoming a bit unstable,” Mr Joseph said.

"The humidity will tend to increase as the trough comes closer... making the apparent temperature feel a few degrees higher than the actual temperature so it will probably be a bit more uncomfortable,” he said.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees until Saturday.

If you're planning on spending Australia Day outdoors don't forget the sunscreen. The UV index is predicted to reach 14 (Extreme).

Any showers associated with the rough will likely bring temporary relief ahead of a predicted "low intensity heatwave” headed our way from the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

"We're expecting this through the southern part which will probably include Gatton as well but I think it will be pretty short-lived,” Mr Joseph said.

"We'll wait and see how much activity that trough causes... but if you're outdoors watch out for any storms that might develop.”

Topics:  australia day hot lockyer valley summer weather

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
New Gatton Hawks signings hard at work for new season

New Gatton Hawks signings hard at work for new season

Luke Nolan, signed from Souths, is just one of many new additions to the A-grade side.

Rescued turtle hatchlings given second lease on life

SAVING LIVES: UQ Vets Small Animal Hospital head nurse Gary Fitzgerald is stoked to have saved 15 baby turtles which would have otherwise perished with their injured mother in October.

The young would have perished if not for this vet.

Ballot for Lockyer Valley by-election drawn

DRAW: Electoral Commission Queensland Returning Officer Deborah Dann (right) draws the ballot positions for the Lockyer Valley Council by-election on Saturday, February 10.

The candidates will vie to fill the vacant seat left by Jim McDonald

Top tips to help keep kids active

DIVE IN: Signing up to club sports is a great way to stay active and make new friends.

Stay moving throughout the school year

Local Partners