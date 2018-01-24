It's tipped to be a hot one Friday

SUMMER DAYS: If you're planning any outdoor activities over the Australia Day long weekend be sure to slip, slop, slap as the UV index is expected to reach the Extreme rating. PHOTO: Selina Boyle.

TEMPERATURES have hovered a few degrees above average in the Lockyer Valley over the past couple of days and the trend is set to continue.

Meteorologist at the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Chris Joseph said it would be mostly fine but with an increasing chance of showers and storms from Thursday.

"A trough system is approaching south east Queensland from the west so it's becoming a bit unstable,” Mr Joseph said.

"The humidity will tend to increase as the trough comes closer... making the apparent temperature feel a few degrees higher than the actual temperature so it will probably be a bit more uncomfortable,” he said.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees until Saturday.

If you're planning on spending Australia Day outdoors don't forget the sunscreen. The UV index is predicted to reach 14 (Extreme).

Any showers associated with the rough will likely bring temporary relief ahead of a predicted "low intensity heatwave” headed our way from the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

"We're expecting this through the southern part which will probably include Gatton as well but I think it will be pretty short-lived,” Mr Joseph said.

"We'll wait and see how much activity that trough causes... but if you're outdoors watch out for any storms that might develop.”