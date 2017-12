Saya Hikita, Fubuki Mizuta and Kate Kawashima having some fun at the 2017 Gatton Christmas Carnival.

Francis Wisenhuysen

HUNDREDS of people have already poured into North street for Gatton's annual Christmas Carnival and it's not too late to join the merriment.

You have until 9.30pm to catch all the quality entertainment, rides, yummy food, the chance to meet Santa and to win a Christmas ham.

The traditional Ham wheel will spin until 8.30pm or until all 35 Hams are won.

