Menu
Login
Florals, greenery and natural fibres abound this spring.
Florals, greenery and natural fibres abound this spring. WichitS
Home & Decorating

It's only natural to follow latest interior trend

by TRACEY HORDERN
22nd Oct 2018 12:00 PM

Lush greens, lashings of cane, jute and wicker with an added splash of azure blue, these are some of the hottest interior trends in spring 2018.

Visualise fresh seaside hues to overgrown botanicals, this spring is naturally soaked in a casual, coastal style. From design-forward elements of our environment to outside-the-box styling, mixing up nature is how our interiors are currently rolling.

Fresh and colourful floral and tropical prints and shapes keep reappearing and can be seen featured in lamp bases, art pieces, textiles and decor items throughout the home.

Potted plants, hanging plants, foliage and flowers continue to blossom and abound in our homes, with the added bonus of plants filtering fresh, healthy air.

Rattan, jute and cane weave a certain, casual beachside style of living. Prices vary according to budget, with designer pieces garnering big-ticket prices, to the bargain vintage pieces that are still to be found in op shops and garage sales.

You can also find one-off, designer jute rugs at interior boutiques, or there are affordable versions that are now available at budget prices in our national stores. The peacock or hanging cane chair is now reinvented and as desirable as it was the first time around, as is the humble hammock, which has also been given the hipster treatment.

casual coastal decor interior decorating natural spring tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    October Opinions: Have your say and win

    October Opinions: Have your say and win

    News Complete our survey about the Gatton Star to go into the draw to win a $500 shopping voucher

    Oh what a night, business awards glitz and glam

    Oh what a night, business awards glitz and glam

    News Lockyer's night of nights did not disappoint

    Changes cost Lockyer, while Bluedogs pups find their stride

    Changes cost Lockyer, while Bluedogs pups find their stride

    News It was a mixed weekend for local sides.

    Brisbane Valley community group recognised

    Brisbane Valley community group recognised

    News Brisbane Valley Apex has taken out several awards for its work

    Local Partners