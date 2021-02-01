It’s on! Date set for Brisbane NRL expansion

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys is keen to expand the NRL, with the Brisbane Bombers, Redliffe Dolphins and the Western Corridor ready to submit their bids to join the national competition.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys wants a second Brisbane team in the NRL. And what Peter V'landys wants, Peter V'landys gets.

An announcement will be made mid-year for a 2023 launch, putting prospective franchises on full alert as the NRL looks to deliver another team to the Brisbane market.

It will be one of the 20 biggest storylines to dominate the NRL in 2021.

Although a 17th team won't generate a ninth game for each regular-season round, free-to-air TV networks in upcoming negotiations need to know there will be four teams north of the border.

The Brisbane Bombers, Redcliffe Dolphins, Brisbane Firehawks and the Western Corridor are ready to submit their bids to join the NRL.

The Courier Mail first revealed back on February 16, 2020, that the NRL would be a 17-team competition for the 2023 season, when the current broadcast deal expires.

While careful not to negatively impact Brisbane and the Gold Coast, V'landys is keen for the Broncos and a second Brisbane team to take a stranglehold over rival codes the AFL, rugby and football's A-League in the Sunshine State.

A number of southeast Queensland franchises remain hopeful of securing an NRL licence.

Among them are the Brisbane Bombers, Brisbane Firehawks (Easts Tigers), Western Corridor (Ipswich) and Redcliffe Dolphins.

A June announcement would give the winning bid 18 months to get an NRL franchise up and running. The NRL's youngest club, the Gold Coast Titans, were awarded the game's 16th licence in May 2005, which gave them a similar time frame to prepare for their first season in 2007.

Peter V'landys wants a 17th team for 2023. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The Courier Mail revealed the Dolphins had ramped up their plans in recent months, claiming they were "ready to go" and we're launching a campaign for the public to be involved in the naming of the club.

The club will retain the Dolphins moniker but remove the Redcliffe name if successful to appeal to a wider section of fans.

Dolphins bid chief Terry Reader said the franchise was ready to tender for a licence if the NRL decides to pursue expansion.

"We are in a very good position," he said.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are already firmly entrenched in rugby league in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

"We have launched a website - Dolphins NRL - to cover everything about us and frequently asked questions.

"We have put out everything about how we will be set up, how it will work, where we will play. We have launched our own membership and merchandise range for the bid.

"We're meeting with the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast mayors in the coming months to talk about our plans as well as the Queensland Rugby League.

"We're making sure we're putting things in place and doing the things we need to so we're set to go when the time comes."

Originally published as It's on! Date set for Brisbane NRL expansion