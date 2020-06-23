It’s official: Lockyer wildlife sanctuary takes step forward

David Locke made a letterbox to mark his wildlife sanctuary to celebrate becoming officially incorporated.

“YOU wouldn’t put yourself down if you lost a leg, would you?”

David Locke, wildlife carer, refused to let vets euthanase a one-legged eastern grey kangaroo, instead taking the creature back to his property to care for it.

“It used its tail to balance, which was fantastic … It took him a few weeks to work it out but it was fine, he used to hop around on one leg,” David said.

“It lived for about eight years and ended up dying of natural causes.”

For more than 40 years, David has cared for injured and sick animals and, last year, was awarded the mayoral award at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards ceremony.

At the beginning of the year, he incorporated his charity, the Lockyer Valley Fauna Sanctuary Inc.

The benefits are numerous.

“If certain organisations or companies wish to donate to help the cause for the wildlife, they now can,” David said.

“They can write it off for tax because it’s going to a corporation not a private individual.”

He is determined to build a half acre enclosure on his Laidley property in which injured but rehabilitated animals can live.

“It will be for the ones that can never be released back into the wild because of various injuries,” he said.

“You don’t put an animal down because it has one eye.”

Planning for it to be fully fenced and fully roofed, David estimates the structure will cost between $4000 and $5000.

Donations

To celebrate becoming incorporated, David has crafted a new letterbox for his property from an old microwave.

It’s colour pays homage to his British heritage and is decked out with decorative animals.

“I cut a door at the back and painted it red – the Old English letterboxes were always that lovely red,” he said.

“I’ve engraved Lockyer Valley Fauna Sanctuary Inc in timber on front.

“A lot of our mail is regarding the sanctuary so I just wanted something to blend in.”

To donate to the charity, contact David on 5465 2601.

