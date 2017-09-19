32°
News

'It's not their fault': Jayde's granddad calls for respect

JAYDE KENDALL: The 16-year-old's killer was found guilty of murder and sentenced last week.
JAYDE KENDALL: The 16-year-old's killer was found guilty of murder and sentenced last week.

JAYDE Kendall's grandfather Denis Morrissey voiced his thanks to the schoolgirl's hometown on Monday.

After her killer's trial in Brisbane concluded, he asked for residents' consideration in the aftermath of Bennetts' sentencing.

"We wanted to thank the community for their ongoing support throughout the last two years," he said.

"There are two families hurting in our community for different reasons; ours and Bennetts'.

"We wanted to share our thoughts, prayers and compassion with his parents, siblings and grandparents because it's not their fault.

"They didn't do anything wrong, and we don't want to see them vilified."

Mr Morrissey said his family could not have asked for anything more than what the judge and jury handed down last week.

Topics:  brenden jacob bennetts crime gatton jayde kendall murder

Gatton Star

