It’s not over: Heavy rain, storms 100mm+ to come overnight

You have undoubtedly heard the expression of the calm before the storm ... that’s what it is like in the Lockyer Valley at the moment.

The front that has forced more than 50 road closures across the Lockyer is expected to go up a gear this afternoon and into tonight.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, up to 100mm could be dumped across the region in localised heavy rainfalls.

Water saturates paddocks at Lake Clarendon on March 23, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Meteorologist James Thompson said later this afternoon (Tuesday) rain was expected to pick up again and become heavier by tonight.

“We will probably expect another 30 to 60mm, then if we get a few storms, we could get 100mm or so,” Mr Thompson said.

The weather system impacting south east Queensland is extending from the Channel Country through to Brisbane and into New South Wales.

But it’s moving quicker than last week’s system, and should leave the region by tomorrow lunch time, Mr Thompson said.

The entrance to Koala Farms at Lake Clarendon, March 23, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“The weather system is moving through a bit quicker, really the weather system is just starting to cause this rainfall around us today and will be gone by tomorrow.”

The bonus for Lockyer Valley residents is that it’s not expected to become humid after the rain like last week.

“The humidity is really going to drop off Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Mr Thompson said.

“It won’t heat up too much. Tomorrow there might be a bit more sunshine, then about 30C for the rest of the week.”