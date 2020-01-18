RECORD RAIN: 100mm+ recorded across parts of Lockyer Valley

IT'S BY no means drought breaking, but the rain received across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region last night hasn't gone unappreciated.

Gatton Star readers have reported rainfall totals of more than 100mm at some locations across the region.

A storm front sat stationary across the western end of the region late yesterday afternoon, dumping more than 75mm of rain near Mount Sylvia, causing flash flooding and debris across Mount Sylvia Road, Tenthill Road and Ingoldsby Road.

Mahala Dixie Doolan recorded 103mm at her Ropeley property, and was grateful for the rain, saying on the Gatton Star's Facebook page there was no flood damage but a few fences down.

Mahala, a rodeo rider, had been carting water for their small herd of cattle and 20 horses for the past 16 months at her 300-acre property.

"We have only got a small herd of cattle now, having to cut back from the drought," Mahala said.

"We have been carting water for 16 months now for all our stock, so this rain has given us a massive relief."

Mahala said all the dams in each paddock were now full, so they would no longer have to cart water.

"It's amazing and very overwhelming."

Mahala Dixie Doolin captured this image after recording 103mm of rain at her Ropeley farm

Residents to the east weren't as lucky, with Linda Reck reporting 13mm at Mulgowie and Annette Kilpatrick reporting 23mm at Sumemrholm.

The Bureau of Meterology is predicting a 90 per cent chance of more rain today, with the possibility of a thunderstorm and heavy rain.

Here's to hoping we get more.