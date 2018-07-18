Menu
Molly Krog is the Starlite Dancers Showgirl for the 2018 Gatton Show.
News

It's Gatton Show Time

Ali Kuchel
by
18th Jul 2018 3:37 PM

JUDGING has begun for a number of exhibits at this year's Gatton Show, with cooking entries being one of the first to go under the microscope.

While a number of exhibitors were still setting up today, locals and visitors wanting to display their work were busy delivering their entries for the 102nd show.

The theme, Showcasing the Lockyer, highlights the best produce, livestock, artists and exhibitors from around the region.

Tomorrow (Thursday) the Queensland Dairy Showcase will kick the day off, with record numbers expected for the event.

Stewards are expecting more than 230 head of cattle for the state-wide showcase, which has grown from strength to strength each year.

Cake judge Lyn Pearce cuts a slice of a cinnamon tea cake entry at the Gatton Show.
Judging for a number of pavilion exhibits will also commence tomorrow, including photography arts, crafts and school work.

This year the Gatton Show Society welcomed Katherine Raymont as the new president, taking the reins from the outgoing Keith Edwards.

But Ms Raymont is no stranger to the show, having served on the committee for a number of years.

"I have been presented with plenty of challenges with all that goes into getting the event ready for the community,” she said.

"But considering how much it has grown over the years, every last detail needs to be taken into account to make the magic happen.”

Mr Edwards still remains involved as the co-ordinator of the Saturday night entertainment, and if his previous spectaculars are anything to go by, this year will be one not to miss.

For a detailed program and show map, grab a copy of this week's Gatton Star, which features a 16 page show preview lift-out.

Gatton Star

