It's game on at community centre after renovations wrap up

SHOOT some hoops or play a game or two of ping pong down at the Laidley Community Centre - with renovations to the facility completed.

As well as the new ping pong table and basketball hoop in the outside area, Manager Alana Wahl explained changes were also made to access in the building, making it easier for those with disabilities to utilise the community organisation's services.

"We've installed ramps, widened doorways - there was a stair inside the building that's now been removed - and just generally opening up some of the areas,” Ms Wahl said.

"Everyone is happy with the new space, it's great that all members of the community can now access our facilities equally - it's very important that we're inclusive in our services.”

Changes were also made to bring a more welcoming atmosphere to the building.

"More light in the reception area and more of a welcoming vibe - we've tried to change it from a waiting area to more of a cafe style, to encourage people to stay and use it as a social community space, enjoy a cup of coffee while they're there,” she said.

Laidley Community Centre as been an integral part of local services for decades, and later this year will celebrate 30 years.

Ms Wahl credits the centre's members as the key to its long-lasting success.

"The organisation is very grass-roots - all the members are local people that who just care about making a difference in the community and the fact that it's stayed grass roots means it can respond directly to local Laidley needs.”

She added the organisation was always looking for new members willing to give up some of their time.

"We're always looking for people who want to have a voice in the community and want to come along and have a say in the direction of the centre.”