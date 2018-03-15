It's Easter carnival time

HOP TO IT: The Glamorgan vale Easter Carnival is back again this year.

EASTER celebrations are kicking off early this weekend in Glamorgan Vale, with the community encouraged to get together before the madness of the holidays begins.

The Community Hall Association is hosting its Annual Easter Carnival from 5pm on Saturday March 17, at the Glamorgan Vale Community Hall grounds.

President of the Hall Committee, Geoff Beattie, says the annual event will be a great value, family night out.

"The Easter Carnival has really become a significant event in the district and is now looked forward to by many people.

"The carnival marks the start of Easter time and gives everyone the opportunity to catch up before people head off on their holidays over the Easter weekend in a couple of weeks.”

The carnival will include kids rides, a jumping castle, and face painting, and later in the evening the Easter Bunny himself will hop on by with free Easter eggs for the kids, and maybe even some lucky adults.

Singer Kev Smith will perform through out the evening, and there will be a licenced bar available for the adults.

A ham wheel and multi-draw raffle will also run during the night, and hot food will be available through out the event.

Entry, as always, is free.