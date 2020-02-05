‘It’s crazy’: Ricciardo’s Renault ‘battle’

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is known for his charismatic personality, and that trademark charm was on display in his interview with popular talk show host Trevor Noah.

During his guest appearance on The Daily Show, Ricciardo discussed the difficulties he faced after moving away from Red Bull in 2018.

The 30-year-old represented Renault for the first time in 2019, where he suffered his worst season in years, finishing ninth in the championship.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

It was a disappointing debut season with the French outfit, and Ricciardo admitted the adjustment to the new equipment and has been a "battle".

"It's probably the one thing I dislike about my chosen profession. It's not like tennis where you can only blame the racquet," he said.

"There is a lot of equipment; it's very equipment dependent.

Daniel Ricciardo’s debut season with Renault did not go as planned.

"Your job is to try and put yourself in the best team to give you the best equipment. It's like a technology battle with the manufacturers. It's crazy.

"But to get on the grid and there's 20 drivers, that's obviously an achievement in itself. But then you obviously want to be the best and get yourself to the top."

Ricciardo has noticed a shift in the American public's perception of F1 over the past couple of years, citing acclaimed Netflix series Drive to Survive as a primary reason for the growing popularity.

"I definitely feel the F1's becoming more of a thing here in the States … Drive to Survive put it one the map," he said.

"It's been cool; I've spent a bit of time in the States, and up until a year ago, not really anyone would say 'hi' to me."

Daniel Ricciardo has one of the more entertaining personalities in the sport.

Noah commented on the Australian's "chilled" personality, which Ricciardo associated to his upbringing, suggesting his emotionless competitors "don't help the sport".

"Growing up in Australia, growing up with sunshine and living close to the beach, it turns your personality into a bit of happiness," he said.

"I'm doing my dream job, and you have to be reminded sometimes. You get so competitive and sometimes so caught up in it that you do forget a little bit of perspective.

"I travel the world to drive cars in circles which is pretty awesome - there's some turns here and there."

Noah finished the interview by asking, "Do you ever sing while you're driving on the racetrack?"

Incredibly, Ricciardo admitted, "Yeah, because sometimes the race might be a bit boring, so I've got to entertain myself."

When Noah revealed he enjoyed singing Shakira while driving, Ricciardo cheekily inquired, "Your hips, do they lie?"

The 2020 F1 season commences on Sunday, March 15th in Melbourne.