It's all about the hair for dancer - all 2.35kg of it

SHE may be light on her feet but Gatton dancer Isabelle Stibbard will be weighed down by a monstrosity of a wig when she plays the title role in the Toowoomba Ballet Theatre production of Rapunzel this weekend.

Isabelle will wear a two- metre long wig in performances at the Empire Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

The task of lugging around the wig - which weighed 2.35kg before beingt was adorned with flowers, a tiara and hundreds of pins needed to attach it to her head - is quite a challenge.

"It's extremely long and heavy and gets in the way when I'm dancing," Isabelle said. "But, as Rapunzel, it's all about the hair."

HEAVY LOAD: Gatton dancer Isabelle Stibbard as Rapunzel in the Toowoomba Ballet Theatre production of Rapunzel this weekend. Dance Exposure

She was excited to be cast in the lead role and has been practising while wearing the wig since rehearsals began in mid-January.

Isabelle, 13, has been a student at Dance Force in Gatton since she was two years old and competes in their performance team and as a soloist at eisteddfods.

This is her fourth season with TBT: Isabelle performed in The Ugly Duckling in 2016, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs the following year and Cinderella last year.

Several Lockyer Valley dancers are in the cast of 73 young performers who will be on stage this weekend.

Lockyer dancers include Talyssa Lees, Sienna Richardson, Ruby Althaus, Ava Francis, Christina Liu, Melissa Liu, Tayla Maguire, Amy Neuendorff, Ella Naumann, Ava Shepley, Ella Byrne, Chloe George, Sadie Huston, Georgia Jess and Lucy McMuillin Grey.

Rapunzel will open at 6pm Saturday at the Empire Theatre, with shows at 1pm and 6pm Sunday. Tickets start at $25. Go to www.empiretheatre.com.au.