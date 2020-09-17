‘It’s a doozy’: Hefty fine handed to Bundy man for burnouts

A Bundaberg man has received a hefty fine after doing burnouts in his Holden Commodore (not the car pictured). Photo: File

DESCRIBED in court as a good character with great prospects for his future, Kyle David McLean fell into the trap of peer pressure which resulted in crashing his Holden Commodore.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week, the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It was a busy morning at 12.10am on July 11, with plenty of people arriving at the central McDonald's store on the intersection of Targo and Woongarra St, after a night out.

The court heard McLean had recently had work done to his blue Holden Commodore and was excited to show it off to his friends and take them for a drive.

Security camera footage obtained by Bundaberg police showed McLean driving the vehicle on the busy CBD intersection, heavily accelerate from a stationery position and drive the car in a zigzag motion, before proceeding to do a burnout.

He then crashed into a street sign and drove through a nearby fence.

Fortunately no one was hurt and police were called to the scene, where witnesses confirmed they heard noises that sounded like a burnout.

The court heard this behaviour was out of character for the defendant, who was hanging around the wrong crowd at the time of the incident.

Supported by both parents in court, McLean confirmed he was no longer in contact with this group and had recently started a new relationship.

Since obtaining his driver's licence five years ago, he had only been issued a speeding fine months prior.

Bundaberg Magistrate Andrew Moloney said while it appeared it was unusual for McLean to act this way, the offence was very serious and the size of the fine would reflect that.

"It's a doozy … there have been a number of pedestrians in Bundaberg recently killed because people have lost control of their vehicles for whatever reason," Mr Moloney said.

"And you, 10 minutes after midnight, deliberately drove your motor vehicle in a manner that was dangerous and put people at risk."

McLean received a fine of $1300 and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months.