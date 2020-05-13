‘It will work out’: Livestock agent’s thoughts on export ban

ON THE UP: Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said the market has been bounding upwards in recent months, driven by western buyers. Picture: FILE

ON THE UP: Laidley cattle auctioneer David Stariha said the market has been bounding upwards in recent months, driven by western buyers. Picture: FILE

IT’S a good time to be selling cattle, with the market continuing to rebound from years of drought.

In the Lockyer Valley, prices and yardings have been so strong, cattle are coming from as far afield as far north Queensland.

Laidley Sale Yard auctioneer David Stariha said the market had continued to improve in past three months.

“We’ve been having excellent yardings … everything’s been selling well, and it’s even picked up (further) in the last two weeks,” Mr Stariha said.

READ MORE: Somerset abattoir among producers black-listed by China

He was unsure what effect China’s blacklist on four of Australia’s abattoirs exporting beef to the nation would have on the market, but didn’t expect the impact to be massive.

“To be honest, it’s hard to know … But these things seem to have a way of working themselves out,” he said.

“There’s often a knee-jerk reaction to anything like this … but nothing’s ever as doom and gloom drastic as it first seems.”

The weaner market has been by far the best in recent months, and support from western buyers had help lift demand in the region.

READ MORE: Chemical prices skyrocket during ‘perfect storm’ panic buy

With good rain earlier in the year, most cattle were heading for paddocks to restock herds according to Mr Stariha, with feedlots also buying big.

While weaners had been the standout, buyers aren’t picky – with all categories of cattle selling strongly.

“We’re selling everything – we’ve just got a really good following, good loyal support from buyers here at Laidley,” he said.

“We’re having no problem selling any type of cattle.”

It’s a far cry from just a few months ago, when young cattle struggled to sell for any price as producers de-stocked their properties due to crippling drought.

READ MORE: Toogoolawah farmer’s plan to build cotton crop production

For the Laidley auctioneer, it’s wonderful change to see positivity at the sales again.

And while vendors and spectators were banned from attending sales due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Mr Stariha said there appeared to be no impact on sales because of it.

The strong performance is set to continue.

While winter often cools the market for cattle, he expected sales to remain high in the coming months.

“There’s a bit more confidence there - it’s not doom and gloom like I was last year, that’s for sure,” he said.