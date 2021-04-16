‘It went faster’: Caretaker’s motorised wheelchair swap

A caretaker who played an award winning role in fighting NSW bushfires has appeared in court after trying to fool a landowner by swapping her motorised wheelchair for another one in poor condition.

John Phillip Schultz had been a caretaker at several Lockyer Valley properties for a woman who lived on the Gold Coast.

She sent him her red motorised wheelchair and asked it to be stored in a shed that Phillip, 51, was taking care of.

When she needed it back, she realised the chairs had been swapped.

The complainant received a gold motorised wheelchair, which a court this week heard was scratched and had shredded tyres.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Schultz, from Helidon, had kept the red motorised wheelchair and denied knowing its whereabouts when police became involved.

When they attended his property on May 17, 2020, police found the missing red motorised wheelchair.

Schultz told police the wheelchair belonged to his father, but later admitted swapping them because the red one went faster.

Prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said Schultz claimed he had done some work on the chair and “must have got them mixed up”.

Schultz admitted to police he had “stuffed up”.

He was represented by solicitor Andrea Hohn, who said her client had lost his wife in 2015 to aggressive multiple sclerosis.

Ms Hohn said her client was unemployed after being involved in two accidents that prevented him from doing paid work and caused memory loss and permanent injuries.

“He has instead provided voluntary services to the community, by assisting persons by mowing their yards and significant roles in the rural fire service,” she said.

Ms Hohn told the court that Schultz met the complainant during the 2011 floods and at the time they were good friends.

“She has also gifted a number of items to him during that time in lieu of any payment,” she said.

“It was when he re-partnered in 2019, that their relationship did deteriorate. It is a misunderstanding on his part, believing it had been gifted to him.

“He had taken to working on the scooter and improved it.”

She provided a character reference to the court from the rural fire brigade, as well as a copy of a letter he received from the NSW premier and cabinet department from an award he received in the 2019-2020 bushfire efforts.

Schultz pleaded guilty to one charge of unlawful use of a motorised wheelchair without consent.

He was fined $500 and no conviction was recorded.