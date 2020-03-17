‘It was insane’: Orlando’s sex confession

Orlando Bloom gave up sex for six months before dating Katy Perry.

Bloom, 43, disclosed his imposed celibacy in an interview with the Sunday Times over the weekend.

The actor said his friend, surfer Laird Hamilton, suggested he try celibacy to get his head in the right place.

"Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out'," Bloom noted, indicating the decision changed his way of thinking. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends'."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to tie the knot in the coming months.

Initially, Bloom set out to be celibate for three months but discovered that he was "enjoying the way I was relating to women and to the feminine within myself". But, as he noted in the interview, he ended up remaining celibate for six months and, during that time, avoided any form of sexual stimulation.

"It was insane," the Pirates of the Caribbean star added. "I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there."

Bloom and Perry first began dating in January 2016 and briefly broke up in March 2017.

During that time, Perry, 35, was asked in a live stream to rank her exes, including Bloom, Diplo, and John Mayer, in bed. She chose Diplo in third place and Bloom in second with Mayer as the winner.

Katy Perry and John Mayer attend the Grammy Awards in 2013. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

But despite the admission, Bloom and Perry rekindled their romance in early 2018, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and are expecting their first child.

Bloom revealed the pair are due to marry "very soon" but also announced any planning had been placed on hold due to the coronavirus.

However, this is still one of the happiest times for the couple.

"This kind of joy isn't something you can put into words - or really wrap your head around," Bloom told the Times. "Obviously, we've known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it's such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world."

The actor already shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn Christopher, with his former wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Bloom was previously married to Miranda Kerr.

Kerr has since remarried to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. Bloom told The Times that when he'd asked Flynn how being with "(Kerr) and her husband" was different than his time with Perry and him, Flynn responded, "You're the fun couple."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission