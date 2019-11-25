IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

FIVE CHARGES: Lee Ellis pleaded guilty three charges of common assault, one of public nuisance and one of contravening direction or requirement of police in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

TWO witnesses watched as a red Mazda, travelling on Railway Street, Gatton, barged in front of a white Corolla and slammed on the brakes before a shocking scene broke out.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court Lee Ellis, 21, an IT and diagnostics student, and four accomplices, jumped from the Mazda to flock to the victim’s car on July 28.

“(They have) abruptly driven around the victim’s vehicle and cut her off, forcing her to brake heavily to avoid a collision,” Sergeant Molinaro said.

“(Ellis) has proceeded to hit the (victim’s) vehicle and the windows, violently trying to gain entry while yelling at the victim, threatening to assault her.”

The court heard the victim had driven onto the wrong side of the road in fear, while attempting to make an escape.

Two witnesses reported what they had seen to police, stating they were “terrified and locked the car doors, fearing for their own safety,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Police interviewed Ellis.

“When asked what he intended to do when approaching the victim’s vehicle, he said he was preparing to fight,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Ellis’ lawyer told Magistrate Roger Stark Ellis had not been driving the car and was in a “daze” at the time.

“He’s gotten into the vehicle as a passenger and (the driver) has engaged in following that vehicle – he doesn’t really remember; it was a bit of a blur,” Ellis’ lawyer said.

The court heard Ellis had previously been charged with serious assault.

“It would appear that he does need some ongoing supervision with respect to his offending,” Sgt Molinaro said.

Ellis was fined $100 and given six months of probation.

Ellis’ conviction was not recorded.