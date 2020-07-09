‘It didn’t work’: Lockyer couple’s failed ganja garden

A Forest Hill couple is $2000 poorer after they were caught growing marijuana at their home.

“IT DIDN’T work.”

That was a Forest Hill woman’s report on how her and her partner’s marijuana-growing project had gone.

The Lockyer Valley couple used heat lights, an exhaust fan, fertilisers and aluminium foil sheeting to fashion an “efficient but not sophisticated” growing station at their property.

When police descended on their home with a search warrant in tow, they found the couple had five marijuana plants growing in their garden as well as a coffee jar containing 122 grams of the drug in its dried form.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court police searched Jacqueline Hill and Darrell Hoffman’s home on March 11, when neither party was home.

They found the plants growing in an open garden in the backyard, ranging in maturity levels.

“They appeared well-tended,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard police found the jar of dried marijuana next to a bowl containing a further 2 grams, in a seating area in the house.

“There was a small metal container with residue and a homemade water pipe, which appeared to have been previously used for the smoking of cannabis,” Sgt Windsor said.

“In a bedside drawer, a further 2 grams of cannabis wrapped in aluminium foil.”

When they searched the garden shed at the back of the property, police found a makeshift grow house.

“A wardrobe had been fashioned into a growing facility – there was an exhaust fan, lighting, ducting,” Sgt Windsor said.

“(It was) an efficient but not incredibly sophisticated operation.”

No plants were growing in the station, despite the apparent work that had gone into setting it up.

Representing herself, Hill told Magistrate Kay Ryan she used to smoke, didn’t drink and worked full time.

“I’m not a criminal – I was just trying to be self-sufficient, that’s all,” Hill said.

Ms Ryan told her it was illegal.

“Believe me, if you’d seen what I’ve seen … it’s disgusting and it would break your heart,” Ms Ryan said.

“Obviously it was for your own use and not a sophisticated set up.”

Hill told Ms Ryan it had failed.

“No, your honour, it didn’t work,” she said.

“I don’t have the knowledge.”

Ms Ryan told her she was sure one could find out online.

“I’m sure you can find anything online but I’ve never looked and I’m never going to,” she said.

Hill and Hoffman pleaded guilty to four charges each, including possessing utensils or pipes that had been used in relation to a dangerous drug, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs and producing dangerous drugs.

They were each fined $1000 and neither Hill nor Hoffman had a conviction recorded.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.