‘Issue me a fine’: Driver’s McDonalds carpark lie caught out

A motorist who lied about driving to McDonalds, despite being unlicensed, became verbally abusive towards police when they found evidence that didn’t support his claim.

Joel Allan O’Donnell questioned police why they had “nothing better to do than hassle him” in the College View McDonalds carpark.

He told police his wife had driven to McDonalds but due to a flat tyre, she had gone home with a friend.

Police, who checked the car, discovered O’Donnell was the registered owner and was unlicensed at the time.

Leaving O’Donnell at the vehicle, Police visited McDonalds and checked CCTV footage that showed the 31-year-old pulling into the McDonalds car park at 10.54pm as the driver.

He sat in the vehicle until 10.59pm where he was seen emerging from the driver’s door and walking to the entrance of McDonalds.

O’Donnell continued to deny that he drove the vehicle on November 12, 2019 and became agitated towards police.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, April 12, prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb from Toowoomba Prosecutions said O’Donnell yelled obscene language within 10m of the takeaway’s entrance.

“During further conversation he yelled ‘Go and issue me a fine, f**k off and get out of my f*****g face’,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Mr Brewster-Webb said O’Donnell was warned about his language and being a public nuisance, but he continued anyway.

“As police moved away, he again yelled ‘f**k off’. He continued to verbally abuse police saying, ‘f**k off, p**s off and you’re a f*****g piece of s**t’,” the prosecutor said.

O’Donnell was detained and declined to answer any further questions.

His legal representative, Isaac Munsie of Briggs Lane Chambers, said O’Donnell was a construction worker and a loss of licence would impact his business.

Mr Munsie said O’Donnell was due to leave for Hervey Bay on Monday where he was working for the Queensland Government to remove asbestos from a school.

“His two employees do not have the required license to drive the truck and trailer,” Mr Munsie said.

“He would become unemployed, and so would his employees.”

O’Donnell pleaded guilty to one charge of committing public nuisance and driving without a driver’s licence that was demerit point suspended.

The prosecution amended aggravation demerit point unlicensed charge.

He was fined $600 for both offences.