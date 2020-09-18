‘Issue’ halts opening of popular Laidley swimming pool

Eager swimmers will have to wait a bit longer before returning to the Laidley pool (File Image).

Eager swimmers will have to wait a bit longer before returning to the Laidley pool (File Image).

THE opening of Laidley’s popular watering hole will be delayed this year after council found an “issue” during upgrade and maintenance works.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council reported an issue was discovered at the Dal Ryan Memorial pool that would impact the safety of users.

As a result, the council is forced to delay the reopening of the pool but has not said what the issue is.

Facilities portfolio councillor Jason Cook said the works to fix the issue were being carried out.

“Council has contractors working on the issue and will complete the repairs as quickly as possible as we know the pool is a much-loved community facility for Laidley.

“A lot of families have great memories from days at the pool, swimming club events, school swimming carnivals and Council’s dive-in movie nights.

Last month, the Lockyer Valley council received $50,000 for upgrades at the Laidley swimming pool, which would allow for upgrading seating and diving blocks.

Cr Cook previously told the Gatton Star the new diving blocks would be movable, as opposed to the current permanent structures.

It’s expected the pool will be open for the community by early October.