Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
The Shark carcass was found on a beach on the top end of Bribie Island. Image: supplied, G'Day Adventure Tours.
News

Islanders spooked by half-eaten shark carcass

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Jan 2020 5:05 AM | Updated: 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GORY shark carcass that washed ashore on Bribie Island has sparked fear in locals of bigger predators in the popular surfing spot.

G'Day Adventure Tours owner Jason Brown found the half-eaten creature on washed up on the North Side of the island on Monday.

 

Crazy seeing this on the beach today! Something big has had a nice feed on it.

Posted by G'day Adventure Tours on Monday, 6 January 2020

"It must have been attacked by a big tiger shark," Mr Brown said.

"The day before that I had only just seen spearfisher men out 200m off shore.

"It's a good thing it wasn't one of them."

It follows reports of a seven-foot bull shark biting a surfer's board at a Bribie Island beach last October.

Further north, a young girl was bitten by a shark off North West Island near Yeppoon yesterday.

Surfer Brad Highlands said the attack left everyone shaken up.

More Stories

Show More
bribie island editors picks shark carcass

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        premium_icon UPDATE: Firefighters praise quick action after work horror

        News UPDATE 2PM: FIREFIGHTERS have commended the quick actions of fellow workers who helped free a man’s arm from a meat slicer at a popular Plainland butchery

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        Wondering how to help with Australia’s bushfire crisis?

        News A laundry list of businesses have offered to donate money from their proceeds to...

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        Bowls club’s Christmas gift to rural ambulance

        News The bowls club in one rural town has made a massive donation in support of the...

        Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        premium_icon Lost in the system: Why man’s date in court took so long

        News Lost file finds man in court over a year after charges