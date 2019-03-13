Isla faces one last hurdle before the state championships

LITTLE ATHLETE: Isla Mawar is collecting donations for her trip to Townsville at Blue Teapot Cafe and Bellevue Hotel in Coominya.

ISLA Mawer has done all she can to attend the Little Athletics Queensland State Championships in Townsville but the nine-year-old needs help from the Somerset community to get over the last hurdle.

The Coominya school girl qualified for the competition at her home ground, the Ipswich Little Athletics facility, and since then her parents have been madly managing their finances.

Isla's mum, Sarah, said organising the trip had been more difficult than usual, with floods affecting accommodation vacancies and causing prices to rise.

"We just had our third lot of accommodation cancelled,” Mrs Mawar said.

Isla qualified for the 200m sprint and 60m hurdles, which required her to stay in Townsville for four days.

The family has less than two weeks to pay for the trip, which is estimated to cost $1000 just for travel expenses.

Mrs Mawar said she just wanted to give her little girl every opportunity she could.

"A lot of work and a lot of training has gone into this,” she said.

"She's not one of those kids who wins everything, she's got determination and grit to keep going.”

To ensure Isla has the chance to compete against the state's best, Mrs Mawar has put a donations jar at the Blue Teapot Cafe and the Bellevue Hotel in Coominya.

After just 24 hours one of the jars had raised about $30.

Mrs Mawar was overjoyed by people's generosity.

"Every little bit helps, that money will go towards uniforms,” she said.

But Isla was just looking forward to competing in the sport she loves.

The Year 3 pupil said all she focused on was not finishing last.

The donation pots will remain on the Coominya counters for almost two weeks.