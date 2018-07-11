Is upgrade at deadly intersection enough?

NOT ENOUGH: Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald stands at the intersection of the notorious Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Lake Clarendon Way, which has resulted in fatalities. He believes more can be done to improve the intersection.

A GLENORE Grove intersection that claimed the life of a Clarendon grandmother in April has been upgraded, but locals question whether the changes are enough.

The Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill - Fernvale Rd intersection now has warning signs, a spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said.

It also has high visibility 'give way' signs and line-marking on the approach and at the intersection.

Works were completed last month, but Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said more significant upgrades were needed to have any affect on safety at the site.

"Given the crash history of the intersection I think it warrants more than a fluoro-bordered 'give way' sign,” he said.

He said ripple strips and road marking should be placed on Lake Clarendon Way approaching the intersection with Forest Hill - Fernvale Rd to warn drivers, because visibility of the impending intersection was very poor.

"You're sort of sucked into this corridor...you don't see the Forest Hill - Fernvale Rd,” he said. "It sort of blends in with the countryside.”

But Lockyer Valley Regional Council roads and drainage portfolio spokeswoman Janice Holstein said the Department had done as much as it could.

"Because of the location and land-use, it's hard to make many changes,” she said. "It's not as if you can just go and take someone's land.”

Cr Holstein said the council had intended to apply for federal government blackspot funding to improve the intersection, but the Department had said it would do the work.

"They've done everything they could do to be able to make drivers more aware,” she said. "People have go to be realistic when they're driving - pay attention and make sure they're doing the speed limit or under, and not texting.”

She said she was not suggesting any of these risks had been a factor in crashes at the site, but they were common dangerous behaviours that needed to be stamped out.