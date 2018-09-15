Menu
Login
A bus broke down in Byron Bay. Image from Reif Hand? on Facebook.
A bus broke down in Byron Bay. Image from Reif Hand? on Facebook. Jasmine Burke
Offbeat

Is this the most inconvenient breakdown ever?

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Sep 2018 5:16 PM

BYRON Bay residents are having a laugh (or at least those who aren't road raging) about the inconvenient breakdown of a bus in the main street earlier today.

Just after 10.30 residents were warned to steer clear of Jonson St, with the bus blocking both lanes in Jonson St and Byron St intersection.

It got towed at about 12.20pm.

Residents on Byron Bay Community News Facebook page poked a bit of fun.

Matt Hunt said "If the roads aren't s**t enough, put a bus in the middle!".

Alexx McConnell said it was "classic".

Matthew Clarke wondered if perhaps the bus got stuck in a pothole.

Troy Williams said "what a sense of humour".

byron bay northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    Gardening is their passion and daily ritual

    News Being amongst the flowers and plants brings them great happiness.

    VOTE: Have you been turned off strawberries?

    VOTE: Have you been turned off strawberries?

    News Needles, copycat cases causing stir

    Serving up old favourites for twenty years

    Serving up old favourites for twenty years

    News The diner will hit two decades in business on October 7.

    Local Partners