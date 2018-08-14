Is this the most confusing parking sign in Australia?

IF THERE was an award for the most confusing parking sign in Australia, this one in Sydney would be difficult to beat.

Sydneysiders know all too well how difficult it can be to find a parking space around the city, so imagine finally pulling up to a spot only to be met with this monstrosity of a sign.

I broke out in a cold sweat just looking at this thing.

Sydney journalist Dean Nye spotted the sign in Leichhardt, in the city's inner west, and posted it to Twitter with the comment "Sydney take a chill pill".

The photo shows what looks like four different parking signs nailed together on a post to create one giant mess of arrows and different parking times.

There is so much information to take in that it would be pretty hard to have enough time to figure out if you can park there or not, especially if you have cars banking up behind you.

If you are a speed reader though, this is what the sign would tell you: Only five-minute parking is allowed on school days between peak drop-off and pick-up times, which are from 8am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 4pm.

That then jumps up to two-hour parking on school days outside of the pick-up and drop-off times.

And if the signs weren't already confusing enough, there is a typo that states it is two-hour parking on school days between 9.15am and 2.45am, when really it should read 2.45pm.

For reference, this is what a normal parking sign looks like.

Continuing down the jumble of letters and numbers, the driver is then informed that between Monday and Saturday on days that school isn't on they can park there for two hours between 8am and 6pm.

Then it goes up to four-hour parking from 6pm to 10pm and then finally on Sundays four-hour parking also applies from 8am to 10pm.

Good luck taking in all that information in the few seconds you have while driving past, unless you are in an authorised council vehicle, in which case you can park there whenever you want.

People were quick to share their thoughts on the absurd sign.

"Surely you can take that all in while still driving to avoid stopping in the middle of the road and blocking traffic," one person said.

Another person called the sign "ridiculous" and pointed out that the average person can "only read so many signs and directions" while still driving safely.

One person added: "Pretty sure I would have received a ticket by the time I'd finished going though that and working out if I could park or not."

