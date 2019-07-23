Call for end to town's dreaded roundabout

Len William is pushing the LVRC to make changes to the pedestrian crossings surrounding a major roundabout in Gatton's CBD.

COULD this be the end of the dreaded Railway St roundabout?

Len William has lived in Forest Hill for 35 years and there's one thing that grinds his gears when he pops over to Gatton.

Whether he is on foot or in his car, he always comes to a stop at the roundabout where North St and Railway St intersect.

Why?

The roundabout is surrounded by zebra crossings. This means, as a driver, you can end up giving way to the same person multiple times, while traffic backs up down the street.

Len believes, for pedestrians, the cost is much higher.

"Pedestrians would be a lot better off when it comes to safety, if they gave way to vehicles," he said.

"It's much easier for the pedestrian to have control of the situation and stop and look both ways and then cross when it's safe, rather than have a driver stop."

He argues there is a simple solution to lowering the number of collisions.

"Why not change it as they have in Toowoomba where they've put up signs saying pedestrians must give way to motor vehicles?"

Lockyer Valley Regional Council councillor Janice Holstein said shared zones had the potential to work well but only in certain locations.

"Shared pedestrian crossings work extremely well when they're in the right location," Cr Holstein said.

The council has surveyed residents about the roundabout within the last couple of years but the response was mixed.

"We thought the crossings may be an issue and decided to ask people their thoughts but the results were not what we anticipated," she said.

"You don't want to go and change something just because someone wants it changed.

"You have to make sure it's going to work."

State member for Lockyer Jim McDonald said the use of "pedestrians give-way to vehicles at crossings" had been successful in certain instances.

"To change the Railway St and North St intersection is much more complex and I am aware that a survey conducted by LVRC in 2017 resulted in no clear necessity for change," Mr McDonald said.